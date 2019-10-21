Douglas scores brace as Town make cup progress

HENLEY TOWN eased into the second round of the county intermediate cup after running out 4-1 winners at LAUNTON SPORTS last Saturday.

The opening 10 minutes of the game was even with both teams maintaining possession well.

Henley took the lead after 20 minutes when a Liam Painter through ball found its way to Harri Douglas who finished well into the right of the goal.

Moments later Henley thought they had to doubled their lead but the goal was rulled out for offside.

Henley began the second half well and started to dominate in every area of the pitch and doubled their lead when a Dan York fine cross found Rich Vallisn at the back post who finished well with a stretching right leg.

The visitors put the game to bed with 20 minutes remaining by scoring their third goal of the game when good play from the midfield allowed Nathan Horder away down the left and he finished well with a low finish in the bottom right corner of the goal.

Henley made it 4-0 when Nick Holzer’s low cross found Douglas running in to tap home his second of the match. Launton Sports pulled a goal back in added on time.

WATLINGTON TOWN also secured their place in the next round following a dominant display as they won 5-2 at MANSFIELD ROAD.

Town went 1-0 after five minutes when Martin Williams released Kevin Hudson through on goal for him to round the keeper and squeeze the ball in at the narrowest of angles. Despite not creating a lot of clear cut chances Town were fully in control, keeping the ball for long spells, and were rewarded for their domination when Jake Braim cut in off the wing and unleashed an effort which took a slight deflection from 25 yards beating the out-stretched keeper to double his side’s lead.

The next 20 minutes saw the tempo drop allowing Mansfield into the game and they pulled themselves a goal back with their only shot of the half when a cleared corner fell kindly to a striker who fired home through a crowd of players.

Early in the second half Watlington went 3-1 up when a Braim corner was met by the unmarked Jon Little to score from close range.

Soon after Alex B’Layachi won the ball off a defender and played it to Hudson to head home from three yards out.

Brandon Burton, who was dominating in midfield, made a driving runs with the ball time after time and got several shots off but was thwarted by the Mansfield goalkeeper.

Town made it 5-1 with the move of the game as the ball was played from our left back position across the pitch, finally into Chris Williams who dinked the ball into Braim who calmly slotted home. The hosts pulled a goal back late in the game.

WOODCOTE RESERVES bowed out of the cup after losing at home to Oxford Senior League side YARNTON RESERVES.

The match ended 2-2, with Woodcote’s Andy Taylor and Justin Trow on target. The tie then went to a penalty shoot-out which Woodcote lost 3-2.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed out of the tournament after losing 4-2 at BERINSFIELD.

Two quick-fire goals midway through the first half put the home team from the North Berks League in charge of the tie. Rotherfield responded with a tactical switch and were back in the game 10 minutes later when Mark Sumner opened his account for the season. The midfielder’s low shot was too hot to handle following good build up play by Scott Brown.

An end-to-end second half saw both teams create chances. Berinsfield went ahead once again when their striker breached the United defence and finished clinically from close range.

Liam Bowbrick gave United a lifeline with six minutes to go, volleying in from Sumner’s near post flick to make it 3-2. Late in the game Berinsfield broke away once more to score the final goal of the match.