Hayden and Taylor in fine form for United

THE wet weather over the weekend forced more than half of the Reading and District Sunday League fixtures to be postponed.

In the Premier Division HENLEY TOWN, who could only field nine players, were thrashed 8-0 away at SOUTHCOTE COLTS.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED ran out 4-1 winners at home against READING WEST.

In difficult playing conditions, Reading took the lead after 10 minutes when a mix up between goalkeeper Terry and Ploszynski left their striker with an open goal which he duly converted from two yards.

Goring raised their game and dominated the rest of the half. Matt Hayden fired home a 25 yard volley over the keeper’s head to level the scores before converting from 22 yards when the keeper was slow to get down to a low shot.

Bertie Spencer pulled back from the byline for Andrew Taylor to convert at the far post before the same player added a fourth.

Goring dominated possession during the second half but failed to increase their lead with Taylor and Trystan Allen both spurning good opportunities.

A myriad of Goring substitutes led to a slight easing of the pressure but the result was never in doubt.