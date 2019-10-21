Injury time heartache

A DEPLETED WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES side crashed out of the AG Kingham Cup after going down to an injury time goal in their 2-1 defeat at SAXTON last Saturday.

The opening half hour saw few chances for both sides but Watlington were dealt a blow as top scorer Ethan Ball had leave the pitch with an injured ankle.

The first chance of the game fell to Saxton, as they worked a corner routine well only for keeper Carl Jones to tip the effort onto the bar.

The second half began with Saxton pressing Watlington and the visitors holding firm as Tom King and Kyle Carrigan headed everything away.

The deadlock was broken when Saxton’s quick left winger beat Jack Young for pace and drilled a ball across the ground which was dummied by the Saxton striker for their right midfielder to run onto, unmarked, and slot past the outstretched Jones.

Watlington were not behind for long as Liam Cox saw the keeper off of his line and hit a shot from 35 yards, which the Saxton keeper palmed into the path of the onrushing winger Keith Woolfson, who buried the ball high into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

Town continued to absorb pressure and two saves from Jones kept them level with the clock ticking down.

Saxton scored the winner with one minute left in stoppage time. A cross came in, Carrigan won the initial header, but the ball fell to the feet of the Saxton centre forward who buried it into the back of the net. 2-1.