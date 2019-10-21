Table toppers complete an early season double

WOODCOTE went down 3-0 away to new Premier Division league leaders READING CITY U23s last Saturday.

Woodcote put up a spirited fight and did create a few chances but the youthful home side were always on top, playing the more controlled football.

In Division 3 GORING UNITED consolidated their lead at the top of the table with a solid performance that gave them a season’s double over MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.

Goring passed the ball well during the opening exchanges dominating possession and took the lead after 15 minutes when neat interplay between Josh Monk and James Pearson gave Pearson the opporunity to cut the ball back from the byline for Monk to convert from close range.

A second goal soon followed when a pinpoint ball from Dean Robertson allowed Monk to outpace the defence before calmly sitting the keeper on his backside and rolling the ball home.

Pearson then wriggled clear before finishing well with his weaker left foot from a tight angle to put United 3-0 up.

Playing the second half down the slope, Goring’s passing became too casual as several chances were created but none was converted.

With Matt Ploszynski outstanding in front of the back four the result never looked in doubt but a poor touch allowed Maidenhead to pull a goal back.

Goring continued to dominate as Pearson hit the bar from 20 yards and Robertson followed suit with a deflected effort. Against the run of play, with 10 minutes remaining, Maidenhead were awarded a penalty that Tom Canning saved, diving to his left.

Elsewhere in the division basement side PHOENIX OLD BOYS RESERVES picked up their first point of the season as they drew 1-1 at HAMBLEDEN.

The visitors took the lead after 25 minutes and appeared to be heading for their first win of the season before Rhydian Grange equalised for the hosts two minutes from time. GORING UNITED RESERVES moved to the top of Division 4 following a 3-2 win away at BERKS COUNTY SPORTS.

Martin Greenwood netted the winning goal for the visitors in the last minute of the match with Dan Reynolds and Ollie Pluck also getting their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.