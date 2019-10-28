Heycock’s overhead goal wraps up scoring

DIVISION 1 league leaders WATLINGTON TOWN suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 5-1 at EAST HENDRED in a match that saw the visitors have a player sent off and miss a penalty.

The home side took an early lead when a cross evaded everyone and caught out Tom Plumridge in goal to go in the top corner.

Town were searching for the equaliser and created numerous early chances yet failed to take them.

Kevin Hudson was brought down in the area and Ben Little stepped up to take the penalty for Town but dragged the ball wide.

A moment of frustration saw striker Kevin Hudson sent off after 10 minutes for pushing a defender after numerous challenges.

Town upped their game and for spells were camped in the home side’s half but again failed to take their chances.

East Hendred broke away to double their lead before Martin Williams was brought down in the penalty box and Jake Briam converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The hosts made it 3-1 early in the second half and then began to dominate as their extra man advantage started to show.

Gaps appeared in the Watlington midfield and defence as East Hendred rattled in two more goals to condemn the visitors to their first league defeat.

WATLINGTON TOWN RESEVES remain four points clear at the top of Division 3 after running out 7-3 winners at home against BERINSFIELD RESERVES.

Watlington took the lead early in the game when a Gabby Heycock pass released Jaiden Hawkins down the left hand side, who squared the ball to Liam Cox to score from eight yards out.

This opening flurry continued when a long ball forward from Watlington was met in the air with a flick on by Dan Binaccioni, which fell to striker Andy Gray, for him to slot past the Berinsfield keeper. With less than 15 minutes on the clock Gray added his second and Town’s third, with a smart finish past the onrushing Berinsfield keeper.

Berinsfield nicked a goal back when a defensive mix up by Town allowed them in to finish past Jack Young. Minutes later Young was called into action again, after a curling 25 yard effort that was destined for the top corner was tipped over at full stretch by the diving keeper.

Town started the second half slowly and conceded within five minutes from a corner. Tom Bowden restored Town’s two goal advantage soon after when he converted a Liam Cox cross from six yards to make it 4-2.

Five minutes later Cox scored with his head again, this time an in swinging Andy Gray corner provided the assist. Soon after a quickly taken Connor B’layachi free kick fell to the feet of a Berinsfield player, who caught Young off his line from 35 yards to make it 5-3.

The game was killed off when Heycock met a 40 yard pass from Saunders and used one touch to flick the ball up, another to steady himself, and then fired home an overhead kick from 18 yards over the Berinsfield keeper to make it 6-3.

The game was wrapped up when Jaiden Hawkins rounded off his impressive display with a finish from 16 yards.