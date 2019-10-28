Drake nets hat-trick as side march on in Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup

HENLEY TOWN went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat away at unbeaten Premier Division league leaders MAIDEN PLACE last Sunday.

The first half was evenly contested with both teams limiting each other’s chances to a minimum with Charlie York making two good saves for the visitors.

Maiden Place were on top for the final 10 minutes of the first half but the Henley defenders and midfielders did well to make some crucial last ditch tackles to ensure the score line remained goalless.

The second half was played in similar fashion with neither team creating many clear opportunities on goal. Maiden Place broke the deadlock on 70 minutes when a long throw was flicked in at the near post. Henley searched for an equaliser but couldn’t create any clear opportunities.

Tristan Allen scored a hat-trick as GORING UNITED ran out emphatic 11-1 winners at CALCOT CLUB in Division 4.

Dan Wallace and Andrew Taylor both scored two goals each while Tom Brownlow, Archie Helas, Adam Wise and James Mugford were also on target for the visitors.

EMMER GREEN moved into the third round of the Berks and Bucks Sunday Intermediate Cup after running out 6-3 winners against BURGHFIELD at Prospect Park.

Burghfield had the better of the first 10 minutes until a foul resulted in a penalty, which was tucked away by captain Daniel Donegan. A few minutes later it was 2-0 to Emmer Green when a cross was headed accurately into the net by Matthew Drake.

Burghfield hit back with two goals just before half time, the first being a penalty and secondly after a scramble, the ball came to a free man at the back post who tapped home.

Emmer Green stepped up a gear after the break and were too much for Burghfield in much of the second half.

The visitors’ fightback started when Daniel Donegan rounded the home keeper for Ashley Searly to slot home.

Drake scored his second of the game soon after when a goalmouth scramble fell to him and was smashed into the Burghfield net.

Emmer Green took their eye off the ball for a moment and a mix up at the back gifted Burghfield a lifeline when a hopeful ball into the box was headed into an empty net.

The visitors continued to press after the third Burghfield goal and soon restored their two goal lead after a slick passing move resulted in Lorenzo Medford being free in the wide left channel where pulled the ball across for Searle to score from close range.

The scoring was completed for Emmer Green when Drake completed his hat-trick.

EMMER GREEN RESERVES progressed to the third round of the Berks and Bucks Sunday Junior Cup after running out 2-1 winners at EARLY ELITE. Emmer Green started brightly with plenty of squandered chances before the half hour mark. The visitors made the breakthrough when Kane Bateman scored from close range to ease the pressure on the away side.

Emmer Green continued to dominate but Earley Elite defended as a unit to frustrate the visitors.

Earley Elite grabbed an equaliser early on in the second half with a sweetly struck free kick which left keeper Charlie Cubbage no chance.

Emmer Green fought back showing plenty of character and soon got their noses in front when Charlie Cooper’s low drive restored the away side’s lead.