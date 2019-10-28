Wynn-Jones wraps up scoring as hosts secure Dukes Shield

AFC HENLEY U13s ran out 4-1 winners at Henley Town’s Triangle Ground on Friday night to secure the Dukes Shield against German opponents SC LEICHLINGEN U13s.

The Shield, which has been competed for by U13 sides from both clubs since 1986, was held by the tourists going into the match as they triumphed at Mill Lane last year.

The game started evenly with both sides looking to get an early foothold in the match. Tom Yeoman broke the deadlock with a stunning solo effort as he danced past three Leichlingen defenders before leaving the keeper with no chance.

Conor Quinn was next in on the action as an accurate through ball from creative midfielder Tom Atkinson found him lurking at the far post and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

Olly Saunders captained the side in the first half and marshalled his side with great aplomb as he swept up everything that breeched the Hurricanes’ defence. Fellow central defender Louis Catlin also played well with his clearances helping to get Henley on the offensive.

Fullbacks Vibhu Venkateswaran and Matthew Dipenaar gave the Leichlingen wingers no room for manoeuvre and their tackling meant that the Germans were largely forced to take shots from distance.

Any shots that did get through were dealt with by first half keeper Ben Horner whose accurate handling and shrewd distribution provided a real rock in what was the host’s last line of defence.

George Acock and Lucas Shaffner were proving handfuls on the wings and their pace was causing serious trouble for the visiting defence.

Just before half time Alec Steel played an intricate one-two with Yeoman and Steel calmly slotted the ball underneath the keeper to make it 3-0.

The half time interval saw whole scale changes for both sides with Ben Palmer, now in the home goal, having to be at his best to keep out a low free kick and the Germans were well on top in the early exchanges.

The new centre back pairing of Joe Winpenney and Mikey Dowling made a number of key interventions to stop Leichlingen getting back into the game while Henry Steel, playing left back, was up against a pacey German right winger but he would not be beaten and made sure that the threat from that side of the pitch was nullified. At right back Raph Baber also had a good game.

However, there was nothing the back four could do to stop Leichlingen getting back in the game as after a series of goalmouth scrambles the ball was eventually forced in to make it 3 1.

This prompted an immediate response from Henley as midfield dynamo Ethan Holliday went on a mazy run and hit a shot that was only just wide. This gave Henley the belief they needed at a crucial stage of the match and accompanied in the middle of the park by Joe Turner they ensured that the Henley ship was steadied.

Leo Schlaefli played well down the left wing as his twists and turns led the opposition defence a merry dance and accompanied with his ability to track back he was proving to be a thorn in Leichlingen’s side.

Taro Finch was also proving to be a real handful down the right for Henley and he almost added to the scoreline with a great run into the box only to see his shot well saved.

The fourth goal came for the hosts as the industrious Joe Turner played a through ball to Tom Bonser who used all his trickery to create space for himself and release Morgen Wynn-Jones down the left. Wynn-Jones sped past the German defence before calmly slotting the ball past the helpless visiting keeper to make it 4-1 and secure the Dukes Shield for Henley.

AFC Henley chairman Trevor Howell presented the Shield to the Henley captain, Oliver Saunders, after the game and spoke in both German and English congratulating both sides while deputy mayor David Eggleton also presented medals commemorating the match to all the players.

On Saturday morning two more games took place with the Henley Hurricanes winning their match and the SC Leichlingen second team winning the other.

On Saturday afternoon a delegation from AFC Henley and all the German squad went to watch Reading versus Preston North End at Madejski Stadium and in the evening all the Leichlingen and Henley families and players came together at Henley cricket club for an evening to celebrate their stay and to award the cups and man of the match awards for the Saturday challenge matches.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s narrowly lost out at home to WESTWOOD WANDERERS U16s in their East Berks Alliance clash.

Westwood started the match strongly with Dan Kernick, Cameron Smith and Alfie Wylie in the Henley defence working hard to prevent the visitors taking an early lead.

Slowly Henley began to establish themselves as Tristian Flower and Eddie Handley were pushing forward from midfield and the hosts looked sharp in attack.

Conrad Gurney twice cut in from the left and unleashed shots from outside the area that came close to giving Henley the lead. Freddie Mendelssohn’s pace on the right was troubling the Westwood left back.

The introduction of James Laing and Sami Morgan enabled Henley to maintain their momentum in an end to end match that was goalless at half time.

Henley dominated possession early in the second half and moved the ball effectively from defence to attack. George Weller looked to work Henley into attacking positions and provided some high quality forward passes from midfield. Henley had Westwood pinned in their area and a fine cross from Olly Deacon was won in the air by Casper Clark whose header just flew over the bar.

Westwood started to press Henley as goalkeeper Matthew Rylance was called upon to make some good saves and displayed his bravery-saving twice at the feet of on rushing Westwood forwards.

However, with five minutes remaining Rylance could do little to keep out a glancing header from a Westwood forward and Henley were behind.

Kernick moved into midfield and Mendelssohn into attack but there was not enough time left for Henley to equalise.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s dominated their East Berks League Alliance Division 2 clash at HURST YFC U17s as they ran out 6-1 winners.

AFC Henley took their attacking game to Hurst from the first whistle. The midfield dynamic throughout the match, made up of three from Lucas Pestana, Pawel Kaczorowski, Sam Clark and Gabriel Langford, dominated proceedings from the outset with a combination of control, combativeness and incisive passing.

The away team notched three unanswered goals in the first half, with Archie Barker crossing to Ben Hudson to convert at the far post to open their account. This was followed by Clark finding Barker through the middle with through balls on two occasions, slicing the away side defence open to perfection for Barker to tuck the ball home. This was either side of Kaczorowski slamming a long range effort off the post from distance. The defence, made up from a combination of Ethan Pearce, Sonny Martin, Alec Strickson, Felix Butterworth and Charlie Wagstaff, were more than a match for anything Hurst had to throw at them and restricted them to a few long range efforts throughout the game. They were also instrumental in retaining possession and keeping the away team pushing forwards in search of goals.

Henley continued to turn on the style in the second half. After Hudson was unfortunate to see his well struck shot come back off the inside of the post, Langford calmly converted a penalty to make the game safe.

Jake Jones’s left foot cross found Christian Oswald, whose header back across the goal was saved by the Hurst keeper but fell to Kaczorowski on the edge of the area to slam the ball home. Another Jones delivery from a corner caused chaos in the home defence resulting in an unfortunate own goal off a Hurst defender.

Jem McAllister pulled off a full length diving save to tip away a well driven shot from a rare Hurst strike on goal towards the end of the game. Hurst scored a consolation in the closing minutes from the penalty spot after their attacker was tripped right on the edge of the area.