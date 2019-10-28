Woodcote boss quits

WOODCOTE Football Club’s Sam Tucker stepped down from his role of player manager following last Saturday’s home win against Burghfield.

Tucker announced his decision after the 3-1 Thames Valley Premier League Premier Division win that left Woodcote in sixth place in the table.

A statement issued by the club’s chairman Peter McAlister, said: “It is with a heavy heart that the club have this weekend accepted Sam Tucker’s resignation from the position of first team manager.

“Sam stepped into the role of player/manager 18 months ago when the club was at something of a crossroads. Over that time Sam has worked extremely hard, sometimes in difficult circumstances, helping us maintain our position at the top end of the Thames Valley Premier Division, this culminated in a 15 game unbeaten run and a strong third place finish in the league last year.

“I and my fellow committee members sincerely thank Sam for his efforts. He can step away with his head held high and we would wish to see him remain as a player at the club.”

Tucker will remain as a player for the club while assistant manager Elliott Harper will take charge of the team until a new manager is appointed.