Villagers make progress thanks to five star display

A BRACE from midfielder Josh Beisly saw WOODCOTE on their way to defeating visitors BURGHFIELD 3-1 in a Premier Division game that saw a host of chances missed by both teams last Saturday.

Woodcote started brightly and after five minutes Sam Tucker played Carl Self in on goal but the shot was saved. Self found himself bearing down on goal soon after again with Tucker the provider, this time shooting narrowly wide.

Bughfield came back into the game and their winger got in behind the defence brought a one-handed save from keeper Darren Russell.

On the half hour mark a Woodcote throw down the right hand side found its way to Beisly who picked the ball up and fired home from 20 yards into the top corner of the Burghfield goal.

Burghfield almost equalised just before half time, when their striker found room in the penalty area only for a fine last ditch tackle by captain Tommy Chapman to keep him at bay.

Burghfield came within a whisker of equalising early in the second half when a drilled cross from the left was intercepted by Jake Bailey by a slide tackle that cannoned into the post. Soon after Jake Tucker made a goal line clearance.

Self found himself through on goal at the other end again bringing a good save from the visiting goalkeeper whilst a Jake Dillon header was tipped onto the crossbar before Tommy Chapman headed wide from six yards. With 15 minutes remaining Burghfield equalised with a well taken goal.

Woodcote then managed to nick the lead again at a crucial time. Self picked the ball up out wide on the right before turning and playing a ball over the Burghfield defence for Sam Tucker to run onto who then passed sideways in to the path of the onrushing Beisly who slotted home for his second of the game.

Two minutes later a block by defender Sam Green stopped Burghfield from pulling level once more.

With time running out Self put the game beyond doubt. McCulley played the ball out to one of his defenders who seemed oblivious allowing Self to slip in and emphatically fire the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards out.

In Division 1 WOODCOTE RESERVES remained rooted to the foot of the table in spite of a 3-0 win at MORTIMER RESERVES. Justin Trow scored two while Nick Slatcher was also on target.

Elsewhere in the division ROTHERFIELD UNITED went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS at Bishopswood. In Division 2 HENLEY TOWN went down to a 3-2 defeat away at PHOENIX OLD BOYS.

Henley started brightly and were denied early on by some good saves by the home goalkeeper. Despite the early Henley pressure it was Phoenix who took the lead when a free kick was whipped in and the unmarked Old Boys player headed home.

Henley levelled the scores when a Liam Painter free kick from 20 yards out found its way into the bottom right corner just before the break.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half when a Painter corner was headed in from Alex Harris White at the back post. Henley had a chance to make it 3-1 from the penalty spot but Painter’s well struck kick was met by a fine save from Phoenix goalkeeper. Dan Charlfont came close to extending Henley’s lead when his 30 yard shot rattled off the post. Phoenix made it 2-2 when a mishap allowed their striker to level the scores. In added time Phoenix scored the winning goal to secure all three points.

Division 3 table toppers GORING UNITED saw their five game winning run come to an end as they went down 2-1 at home to PANGBOURNE.

Against the run of play Pangbourne took the lead after 10 minutes when defensive hesitancy presented them with their only chance of the first half.

Goring dominated possession but failed to create many chances. After 35 minutes Josh Monk beat a defender before outpacing another and dinking the ball over the outcoming keeper to level the scores.

In the second half Pangbourne dug in and restricted Goring to few chances. Eventually, despite the home side dominating possession, Pangbourne broke away before a ricochet gave them a 2-1 lead.

Elsewhere in the division HAMBLEDEN went down to a 3-2 defeat at MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.

Jordan Ridgley and Jonny Openshaw gave Hambleden a 2-0 half-time lead before the hosts netted three goals without reply in the second half to secure the points.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT went down to a 1-0 home defeat against league leaders GORING UNITED RESERVES. Sam Alexander scored the decisive goal for the visitors.

WARGRAVE eased into the next round of the Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup after winning 5-0 at LONG WITTENHAM ATHLETIC.

Returning captain Stuart Moss led the line and along with Sam Wild and Joe Wigmore they set the tone from the start.

Sam Wild squared for Joe Wigmore to tap in the first before Wild added the second and third goals himself. Wigmore made it 4-0 before half-time.

Wigmore made it 5-0 and claimed his first hat-trick for Wargrave shortly after the break in a match that saw George Hepburn having a stand out performance at centre back.