United ease to victory

LAST weekend’s wet conditions led to 10 of the 18 scheduled Reading and District Sunday League matches being postponed.

Second placed GORING UNITED closed the gap at the top of Division 4 to two points after thrashing basement side FC WHITLEY WOOD 9-0.

Andrew Taylor netted a hat-trick for the hosts while James Mugford and Joe Joslyn both scored two each and Dan Wallace and Jamie Masters also got their names on the scoresheet.