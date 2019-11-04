Burton nets treble as Watlington march on

WATLINGTON TOWN made progress in the North Berks Charity Shield after running out 5-3 winners at home against Lambourn last Saturday.

On a rain soaked afternoon, Watlington suffered an early setback as the visitors took the lead in the first minute of the match.

This was a wake up call as Town stamped their authority on the game and soon went 2-1 up with goals from Tom Bowden, who had been denied a few times beforehand, and Jake Braim burying home from inside the box.

The Lambourn keeper was in fine form and denied Town extending their lead on several occasions. Martin Williams went close when he broke the backline but chipped wide when one on one.

Town were awarded a penalty as Chris Swales was brought down in the box. Ben Little stepped up but the keeper tipped the ball around the post.

Lambourn got back into the game again and levelled the score at 2-2. Town restored their lead when Brandon Burton blasted a low free kick from 20 yards into the bottom corner with the help of a slight deflection to make it 3-2 at half-time.

Town conceded again within one minute of the restart with a mix up at the back leading to the goalkeeper clearing with his feet out of his box, the ball falling kindly to a Lambourn striker who calmly scored into an empty net.

Watlington dominated the remainder of the second half, moving the ball quickly and creating multiple opportunities. Burton took the game by the horns and scored his second of the day to restore Town’s lead.

Swales saw an effort cannon off the post and Jake Braim twice missed from two yards on his weaker foot.

The fifth goal came after Steve Outten was brought down in the box following a set piece and Burton stepped up to score and complete his hat-trick to put Town 5-3 up.