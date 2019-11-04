Dillon’s lob decides tie

A BATTLING performance by Woodcote on Saturday, in atrocious conditions in Oxford, saw them reach the second round of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup, thanks to a winning goal from Jake Dillon.

The whole match was played in a torrential downpour, with the home team from the Oxfordshire Senior League playing some neat football on an extremely boggy surface.

In terms of the few chances created, it was honours even in the first half. Connor Mattimore and James Worsfold both went close for the visitors, but the home team also went close and were unlucky not to lead after a delicate lob rebounded off the crossbar.

Five minutes into the second half the home side took the lead when a through ball beat a flat Woodcote defence and the forward raced clear to score.

In less than a minute Woodcote were back on terms when a good move down the right saw George Reid pull back for James Worsfold to score from close range.

After 70 minutes Woodcote were reduced to 10 men when Jake Tucker was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

With 10 minutes remaining the ball was played forward to Jake Dillon on the right outside the box. The ball fell just right for the Woodcote striker and, sensing the keeper off his line, he produced the perfect lob to make the score 2-1.

After that, the home team tried everything to breach the Woodcote defence, without success. Late in the game they also had a player sent off and Woodcote held-on to secure a win for caretaker manager Elliott Harper’s first match in charge.