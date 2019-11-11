League leaders fail to make domination pay

NORTH Berks League Division 3 leaders Watlington Town Reserves went down to a 3-2 defeat last Saturday at home to Marcham Reserves in atrocious weather conditions.

Watlington Town Reserves found themselves behind when a 45-yard free kick from the Marcham Reserves centre back was taken by the wind and caught stand-in goalkeeper Kyle Carrigan in no man’s land.

The home side spent the next 15 minutes on the attack, with Andy Gray working hard to create an angle for himself before shooting into the arms of the Marcham Reserves goalkeeper. Steve Outten then found himself unmarked six yards out but could only head over the bar following an outswinging delivery from Gabby Heycock.

Marcham Reserves caught Watlington Town Reserves on the break to double their lead, with Town's defence opening up to allow the Marcham Reserves number nine to convert past Carrigan from 16 yards.

Watlington Town Reserves replied quickly, with almost a mirror image of the earlier chance that saw Outten head over, however, this time he was on target to make it 2-1.

A challenge from the Marcham Reserves number nine saw him booked while Dan Binacconi was also booked for his reaction. Marcham Reserves’ number nine then restored their two goal lead with a toe punt after Tom Bowden was dispossessed in the centre circle.

Watlington Town Reserves dominated play for the second half and made it 3-2 15 minutes after the restart when Bowden skipped past two defenders and finished low into the corner from 20 yards.

Steve Outten again went close with his head, this time cannoning off the Marcham Reserves bar and preventing Town from drawing level with 20 minutes to go. Other chances fell to Gray and Bowden, but neither could test the keeper.

Alex Mclay was booked for a late challenge on the edge of Watlington’s own box, the resulting free kick coming to nothing. Five minutes later Mclay was given his marching orders for a challenge on a Marcham Reserves midfielder.

Watlington Town Reserves held their own for the last 15 minutes with 10 men but were unable to punish Marcham Reserves, as their final effort of the game, a Heycock header, went wide.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Watlington Town Reserves travel to Steventon before tough games against both Benson Lions and Sutton Courtenay later in the month.