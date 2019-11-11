York and Cheesman score doubles as Town march on

WITH cup action taking centre stage last Sunday, only four matches were scheduled in the league and two of those were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

In Division 2 EMMER GREEN RESERVES, who had won three games on the spin going into the match, went down to a 3-1 defeat at home to MORTIMER.

Emmer Green started brightly and thought they had taken the lead when David Mortimer struck home from the edge of the area only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Mortimer took the lead when a cross from the right was met by their striker who fired home to give the visitors a 1-0 half-time lead.

Emmer Green started the second half strongly and levelled when Charlie Cooper’s free-kick snuck in at the near post.

This was a good spell for Emmer Green as Sam Carlisle’s effort from range was kept out by the Mortimer keeper who did well to tip Carlisle’s effort round the post.

With the game on a knife edge Mortimer managed to get their noses back in front with a low drive from range to lead 2-1.

Emmer Green pushed forward in search of the leveller but were hit on the counter attack late on with a well worked breakaway from Mortimer to make it 3-1.

EMMER GREEN progressed in the Tilehurst Charity Cup with a strong 5-0 winning performance against a determined TWYFORD COMETS.

The first goal of the game settled the visitors down after both sides attempted to get into the contest. Matthew Drake whipped in a cross from the right hand side which ricocheted off the post for Kenny Evans to head home.

Emmer Green goalkeeper Phil Brown’s long kick cleared the majority of a long pitch and set Lorenzo Medford one on one with the Comets’ keeper and Medford calmly converted for 2-0.

When Daniel Donegan’s cross was converted by Ashley Searle for 3-0, it seemed a long way back for the home side. Before half time it was 4-0 with the pick of the goals when a flowing move from back to front resulted in Medford free inside the left hand channel and he pulled the ball back perfectly for club captain Daniel Donegan to finish assertively for 4-0 at half time.

The visitors began slowly in the second half which resulted in giving away a soft penalty which was saved by Brown away to his right hand side which dented Twyford’s hopes of any real comeback. The game was put to bed when Kenny Evans slid in Luke Donegan who scored from the right hand side of the penalty area.

HENLEY TOWN progressed to the semi-final of the Sam Waters Cup after running out 4-1 winners at GREATER LEYS YOUTH MEN’S BLUES.

Henley started the game well and created several good chances in front of the Greater Leys goal but the home goalkeeper pulled off two good saves to keep the score level.

However, Henley pressure proved too much for Greater Leys when they conceded a penalty when Jack Earl was tripped inside the box. Nico Cheesman converted to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Henley went 2-0 up just before the break when a Charlie Douglas low cross found Cheesman who smashed home just inside the box for his second of the game.

In the second half Henley continued to dominate and went 3-0 up when Dan York pounced on a loose ball inside the box before finishing powerfully down the middle. Greater Leys pulled a goal back on the 70th minute mark and then started to create a several chances but Arron Stevens produced two good saves to keep the score at 3-1.

Henley wrapped up the scoring when a Charlie York pinpoint cross found Dan York who showed good composure inside the box to score his second and the visitors’ fourth goal of the match.

Elsewhere in the competition GORING UNITED went down to a heavy 12-1 defeat at CATHERINE WHEEL.