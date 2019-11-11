Deacon puts in five-star display

OLLY Deacon scored five goals as AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U16s ran out comfortable 6-1 winners away at STB&G REDS U16s in their latest East Berks Alliance match last Saturday.

From the kick off Henley attacked the Reds and only a last ditch block by the home side’s keeper prevented Joel Trinder from giving the visitors an early lead.

Henley wide players Matt Krupa and Izak Dickason, were stretching the STB&G Reds defence and after 22 minutes Deacon opened the scoring with a fine finish following good approach play from the Henley midfield.

STB&G Reds then put Henley under pressure and a mix up in the Henley defence presented the ball to a home player to equalise.

Play switched to the Henley half and keeper Matthew Rylance showed good handling in difficult conditions to ensure the first half finished with honours even.

Henley clicked into gear in the second half and within three minutes Deacon had his and Henley’s second following a speculative shot which caught out the STB&G Reds keeper in the difficult conditions.

Fifteen minutes into the half Henley scored the best goal of the match when a sweeping move from the back saw Eddie Handley link up with Casper Clark who fed the ball to Krupa on the wing and his low cross found Deacon who converted for his hat-trick.

Tristan Flower was driving the team forward from midfield. Clark had a goal disallowed for off-side but soon after he put in a good delivery from a corner and found Sami Morgan who headed in for his first goal of the season.

The defence of Cameron Smith, Alfie Wylie and Dan Kernick was switching the ball from side to side looking for opportunities to set up Henley attacks.

Deacon and George Weller were making good forward runs testing the STB&G Reds defence, and Henley’s fifth goal arrived soon after the fourth with Deacon finding space for a good finish.

On 70 minutes Henley made it six as Deacon claimed his fifth goal of the match. In the last 10 minutes Henley continued to create chances as Freddie Menddelssohn broke down the right to see the keeper save his fierce shot and Kernick had a free-kick saved.