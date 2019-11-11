Visitors left stunned after letting three goal lead slip

HAVING taken what looked like an unassailable 3-0 lead, WOODCOTE conceded four goals to finish their Premier Division clash at BERKS COUNTY pointless last Saturday.

A much-changed visiting side took to the 4G pitch at the Ryeish Green Sports Hub in a match played out in swirling wind and heavy rain.

The home side settled first to play some neat passing football, but Woodcote defended stoutly and broke the deadlock after 30 minutes when Jake Dillon scored with a snapshot from 10 yards which the keeper looked to have covered.

Within a minute the home side were awarded a penalty which brought a good save from Rob Cadle in the Woodcote goal. As half-time approached Woodcote increased their lead when Josh Millar fired home after being played in by Elias Hannibal.

On the hour mark Woodcote made it 3-0 with a fine finish by Jake Dillon following a good Josh Beisly through ball. There seemed little to be concerned about when Berks County reduced the arrears after 75 minutes, but as the home side committed more and more men to the offensive, gaps began to appear in the Woodcote defence and three more goals were conceded, with the winner coming in stoppage time.

Division 1 league leaders WARGRAVE ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at MORTIMER.

Wargrave took the lead early on when Joe Wigmore headed home from close range after good work from Sam Wild.

Mortimer equalised before half time when Craig Haylett chased down a long ball and squeezed the ball in from a tight angle. Wargrave started the second half well and began to control the game. Wild was fouled for a Mortimer player’s second yellow card of the game as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

The visitors took the lead around the hour mark when Dan Patterson, who was returning from a six week injury, came forward from centre back and fired home.

Wargrave’s other centre back Tom Bray then added the third, heading home at the back post from another Wild cross. Wigmore made it 4-1 near the end with a shot from outside the box. In Division 2 injury hit HENLEY TOWN recorded a 2-0 win away at WOODLEY UNITED A.

In a match played out in a swirling wind, Henley’s near centre back pairing of Henry Arthur and Alex Harris White dealt well with anything the home side threw at them.

The visitors almost took the lead when Harri Douglas was through on goal but he was denied by a good save by the home goalkeeper.

Henley took the lead on 20 minutes when a through ball found Rowan Stacey who cut inside the box before scoring with a low shot.

Striker Nick Holzer, returning from injury, almost made it 2-0 but his shot struck the post.

Woodley’s best efforts of equalising came from set pieces but these were well dealt with by the centre backs along with Dan York and Nathan Horder in the back four and goalkeeper Shawn Batten Vickers.

Early in the second half Henley weathered an early storm by the hosts before going 2-0 when Sam Earl, playing his first game for the side, scored from a partly cleared clearance.

Earl, Dan Sykes and Richard Vallis dominated the midfield for the visitors. Henley went close to extending their lead when Holzer hit the post from a corner while Dan Sykes had three good chances late in the game.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT recorded their second win of the season as they beat AFC CORINTHIANS 2-1 at the Triangle Ground.