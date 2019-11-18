Saunders wraps up scoring for free-scoring Hotspurs

AFC HENLEY HOTPSURS U18s ran out comfortable winners at home against FLEET TOWN COLTS PUMAS U18s last Saturday in a match that saw the goals shared out among six scorers for the hosts in their East Berks Alliance clash.

Henley started the game with good tempo and attacking intent, led by wingers Will Saunders and Abhishek Thapa whose pace was putting the fullbacks under pressure.

Following one of a number of runs down the right wing from Saunders a blocked cross fell to Ben Yeoman on the edge of the box who managed to find the back of the net from a low driven shot.

With continued pressure down the flanks it was Abhishek attacking from the left wing who forced Fleet to give away a penalty following a handball from the centre back. Charlie Davenport converted the penalty.

Just before halftime a volley from Abhishek on the edge of the box curled into the right corner. The defensive efforts of Elias Madzar, Michael Croft, Adam Palmer and Ciaran Gilder limited Fleet to only a few chances and allowed Henley to go into half time with a clean sheet.

The second half started, along with the rain, in the same manner as the first with Henley focussing on attacking down the wings. The rotation of Zodey Sabijan, Ollie McKinnon, Will Symons and Liam Hilditch in the middle of midfield allowed the home side to compete in worsening conditions and match the physicality of Fleet.

Following another attack down the left flank and some fancy footwork from Davenport, a simple pull back from the goal line into the six-yard box fell to McKinnon who slotted home to increase the lead to 4-0.

Fleet managed to pull a goal back following a lapse in concentration from Henley as they ran through the middle of the pitch with the move completed with a good finish inside the penalty box.

A few minutes after Fleet scored, Zodey Sabijan headed in from a corner taken by Will Symons. Henley went close to adding a further goal when a Will Symons free kick was well saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Defender Patrick Organ continuously battled with the combativeness of the strikers for Fleet and with the help of Adam Palmer, Michael Croft and Ciaran Gilder prevented the visitors from scoring any further goals.

Closing in on full time, Saunders was played in behind the defence of Fleet and coolly slotted past the keeper into the bottom left corner. Goalkeeper Matthew Balchin made some good saves throughout the match, including several one-on-ones which limited Fleet to only one goal.

AFC Henley Hotspurs U18s: Matthew Balchin, Michael Croft, Charlie Davenport, Ciaran Gilder, Elias Madzar, Ollie McKinnon, Patrick Organ, Adam Palmer, Zodey Sabijan, William Saundersm Will Symons, Abhishek Thapa, Ben Yeoman, Liam Hilditch.