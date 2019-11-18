United hit top spot

THE wet weather once again played havoc with last Sunday’s league and cup fixtures with only 11 matches being played.

GORING UNITED ran out 4-1 winners at SHINFIELD RANGERS to move to the top of the Division 4 table. The goals for United came through Andrew Taylor, Tom Brownlow, Dan Wallace and an own goal.

In the Industrial Cup and Shield, EMMER GREEN RESERVES progressed to the quarter finals of the competition after thrashing hosts WOKINGHAM AND EMMBROOK 5-0.

Despite playing a team in a division above them, Emmer Green showed no signs of nerves when debutant Nathan Bovell prodded home after a well worked move to give the away outfit control in the cup tie.

The visitors were awarded a penalty soon after but Archie Denton failed to convert and Emmer Green were under the cosh for a while but the defence stood strong and managed to get to the break with the lead intact.

Emmer Green started the second half well and doubled the lead when Liam Lukeman’s cross was turned in by a Wokingham defender who couldn’t sort his feet out.

The visitors had full control of the game and shortly after the hour mark Nathan Bovell grabbed his second, capping off a dream debut for the striker as he stabbed home at the back post after a teasing delivery from Luke Potter.

Captain Archie Denton made up for his penalty miss earlier and got in on the act shortly after with a curling effort from range to put the game out of sight.

Emmer Green found time for one further goal when George Fontaine’s ball forward found Potter in acres of space who rounded the keeper to make it 5-0.