Douglas brace earns side place in last eight of cup

GORING UNITED RESERVES moved up to second place in Division 4 after running out 2-0 winners at FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS last Saturday. Daniel Reynolds netted a goal in each half for the visitors.

HENLEY TOWN made it through to the quarter finals of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup after beating Hellenic League side EASINGTON SPORTS DEVELOPMENT 2-1 at the Triangle Ground.

Both teams struggled to find their feet in a match played out in heavy rain. The home side grew into the game and had the first big chance of the half when Rowan Stacey was tripped inside the box and the referee awarded the penalty which was saved.

In the second half Henley began to dominate and were rewarded when Nathan Horder went on a powerful run through the middle and his well placed pass found Charlie Douglas who composed himself well to give Henley the lead.

The lead didn’t last long as Easington got back on level terms when a midfielder burst through the defence and finished well in the middle of the goal. With the game becoming more open Henley used their pace up front to good effect when Douglas continued to battle away and he scored his second goal of the game when his first time shot could only be parried back out to him and he put it into a empty net.

Easington had a chance to level but were denied by a good save by Shawn Vickers in the dying moments of the game.

Meanwhile in the Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup, WARGRAVE made progress to the next round of the competition after thrashing visitors KINTBURY RANGERS RESERVES 9-3.

In a scrappy first half hour in horrendous playing conditions Wargrave took control and once they opened the scoring, they were in full control as Sam Wild, Stuart Moss and Joe Wigmore were too much for the Kintbury defence to handle. Moss opened the scoring before Wigmore made it 2-0. Moss then added his second and Wargrave’s third before Wild made it 4-0 just before the break.

Kintbury upped their game at the start of the second half and after Wigmore made it 5-0, the visitors hit back with two goals of their own to make it 5-2.

Wargrave kept pushing for more and Wild added three more and Wigmore completed his hat-trick with a Kintbury third sandwiched inbetween to end the scoring 9-3.