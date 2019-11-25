Town lose out on their travels

HENLEY TOWN went down to a 2-1 Premier Division defeat away at LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS last Sunday.

The visitors started the opening 10 minutes well with some good football and constant pressure

on the Loxwood Park defenders.

The remainder of the first half was a stalemate as neither team managed to create many chances.

Charlie York had a 30 yard volley smash off the crossbar while Loxwood created a couple of good chances from corner kicks and long throw ins.

In the second half Loxwood were on top and scored two goals in the space of five minutes.

Henley didn’t give up and were rewarded with a penalty with 15 minutes left to play which Charlie York fired into the bottom left corner.

The visitors dominated the last 10 minutes and had several chances to find an equaliser but couldn’t find the back of the net.

GORING UNITED crashed out of the J Lusted Cup and Shield after going down to a 3-2 defeat at BUCKLEBURY. Dean Robertson and Oli Rayner were the scorers for the visitors.

Meanwhile EMMER GREEN RESERVES made their exit from the Berks and Bucks Junior Cup after losing 6-1 at WOODLEY SAINTS KITES. Oliver Buckley scored Emmer Green Reserves’ consolation goal.