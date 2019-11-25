United take derby day honours

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s’ mixed season continued on Saturday as they went down to a 5-2 East Berks Alliance defeat against local rivals ROTHERFIELD UNITED U12s at Jubilee Park.

Henley started well playing some good open football but ultimately the final pass let them down and they could not find the opening goal.

The game started evenly with both teams confident on the ball but before long a couple of lapses in concentration from the Hurricanes resulted in them going 2-0 down.

Henley kept pushing but a good through ball late in the first half saw Ollie Pratt drive in towards goal and he found the back of the net with the deftest of touches.

A good Rotherfield side kept up the pressure and added a further two goals to go 4-1 up.

With 10 minutes remaining a dangerous corner was driven in by Hurricanes’ Charlie Ingram which deflected off a defender to make it 4-2.

With renewed hope the Hurricanes continued to push forward and were unfortunate not to claim another goal and, with the entire team pushing forward, Rotherfield made a breakaway and added their fifth of the game to complete the scoring.