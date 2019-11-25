Free-scoring Wargrave and Town make cup progress

SAM WILD, Joe Wigmore and Stuart Moss bagged two goals each as WARGRAVE progressed to the second round of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup after winning 6-3 at FC IMMAN LIONS last Saturday.

Imaan took a 2-0 lead before Wargrave came back into the game with goals from Wild and Wigmore making it 2-2 at half time.

Wargrave took control in the second half with Wild and Wigmore netting their second goals of the game each while Moss also chipped in with a brace to make it 6-2. Imaan scored the last goal of the game with a 30 yard screamer in the dying minutes.

WOODCOTE suffered penalty shoot-out heartache as they crashed out of the tournament at WRAYSBURY VILLAGE. In a week which saw ex-player manager Sam Tucker leave the club along with three other players from the first team squad, a much-changed Woodcote team went 2-0 up thanks to a Frank Dillon brace inside the first half hour of the match.

Wraysbury hit back before the interval and in the second half Woodcote fought a brave rear-guard battle after losing two players to injury, but a late goal, levelled the score at 2-2 and took the tie into extra time.

Woodcote restored their lead in the first period of extra time with a Ben Rusher goal, but Wraysbury hit back with two goals to lead the match for the first time. In the second period of extra time Josh Beisly scored from close range following a corner taking the game to penalties.

Wraysbury converted all four while the home keeper made good saves to keep out two Woodcote penalties as the hosts progressed to the next round of the competition.

HENLEY TOWN progressed to the second round of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup after running out 6-3 winners at TAPLOW UNITED DEVELOPMENT.

The visitors were on the front foot from the start and took the lead when a neat one-two from Nathan Horder and Charlie Douglas saw the latter score from just outside the box. Taplow drew level when their striker headed home.

Soon after neat work from a Harri Douglas corner saw Alex Harris White head the ball back across for Richard Vallis who finished from five yards out. Henley dominance began to show in the second half and they went 3-1 up when a Jacob Kasaska long range free kick sailed into the top right hand corner of the goal.

The visitors added a fourth when smart work from Charlie Douglas down the right wing managed to pull the ball back to Vallis who finished well and got his second goal of the game.

Taplow pulled a goal back to make it 4-2 before Henley scored their fifth of the game when once again a smart pass from Charlie Douglas found Dan York whose touch took the ball around the Taplow defender before slotting home with a powerful finish.

Taplow scored their third goal of the game on 85 minutes before Henley rounded off their scoring when Dan Chalfont used his pace to knock the ball around the defender and finish from a tight angle.