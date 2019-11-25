Goring’s late leveller helps maintain promotion push

WOODCOTE RESERVES slipped back to the foot of the Division 1 table following a heavy 7-1 defeat at SLOUGH HEATING LAURENCIANS last Saturday. Joe Davenport scored the visitors’ only goal of the match after 18 minutes.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN went down to a 5-1 defeat at the Dene against MAIDENHEAD TOWN A.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes before Nicholas Ellis pulled a goal back for the hosts on the half hour mark.

Maidenhead restored their two goal advantage five minutes later before going 4-1 up just before half time. In the second half Maidenhead went 5-1 ahead on the hour mark.

GORING UNITED RESERVES came from behind twice to secure a point from their 2-2 draw at AFC CORINTHIANS in Division 4.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes at Prospect Park before Sam Alexander levelled for United five minutes later.

Corinthians went 2-1 on the hour mark before Jack Read-Wilson levelled for the visitors on 75 minutes. The draw leaves Goring United Reserves in second place in the table.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT’S home match with FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS was postponed due to a waterlogged Triangle Ground pitch.