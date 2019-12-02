Late goals are enough to knock United off top spot

FOLLOWING their cup defeat the previous week, EMMER GREEN RESERVES got back to winning ways in the league on Sunday as they ran out 5-3 winners in their Division 2 clash at AFC PANGBOURNE.

The conditions made the game a scrappy one but Emmer Green made the breakthrough when Charlie Cooper was hacked down in the penalty area. Archie Denton made no mistake with the penalty, hitting it straight down the middle

Pangbourne equalised when a defence-splitting through ball was finished well to cancel out Green’s good start. Max Sweetman restored Emmer Green’s lead just before half time when he met a teasing delivery from a corner kick and bundled it home from close range to make it 2-1 at the break.

Pangbourne started the second half playing very direct and levelled once more from a scrappy goal on the hour mark.

Emmer Green took the lead again when Daniel Donegan’s free kick was prodded home from close range by Charlie Cooper but Pangbourne equalised for a third time with another scrappy goal.

With time running out Emmer Green were on the attack once more and took the lead again through Luke Donegan who latched on to a through ball to finish from a tight angle. Liam Lukeman cored Emmer Green’s fifth of the game with a fine dink over the helpless keeper.

GORING UNITED were knocked off the top of Division 4 after drawing 3-3 at home to SHINFIELD RANGERS.

Goring looked dangerous on the break and almost took the lead through Dan Wallace after a pinpoint through ball from Jack Ploszynksi.

Shinfield’s pressure eventually told as they took the lead following a clinical finish from their striker when through one-on-one with Goring keeper Andrew Symonds.

Goring hit back almost immediately and following a cross from the right hand side, which looked to be overhit, Andrew Taylor somehow got on the end of it and hit a volley past the helpless Shinfield keeper from what looked an impossible angle.

Shinfield hit back with another smart finish from the Rangers striker after poor Goring defending. In the second half Goring’s man of the match Tom Brownlow brought the sides level from the penalty spot.

Goring United thought Dan Wallace had won the game as he put his side 3-2 up but Shinfield Rangers hit back late on to score the equalising goal.