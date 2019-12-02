Hurricanes hold on to defeat local rivals

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U18s ran out 2-1 winners against local rivals TWYFORD AND WARGRAVE REDS U18s at Harpsden last Saturday in their East Berks Alliance encounter.

There was little to choose between the two sides in the opening exchanges of the game but it was the away side who started positively, creating some openings to shoot from range.

The Henley defence did well to limit Wargrave and Twyford to long range efforts. Jem McAllister played well at sweeper with a strong back line of Ben Hudson, Ed Lawrence, Sonny Martin and Ethan Pearce looking comfortable in front of him.

Whilst never fully in control of the game, Henley started to make some inroads into the Wargrave and Twyford defence with Archie Barker looking lively and proving a consistent threat. Henley opened the scoring through Christian Oswald who rose above the Reds’ defence to score a textbook headed goal from a corner delivered from the left by Jake Jones.

Henley were soon 2-0 up as Barker powered through on goal. Wargrave and Twyford’s Harry Rayner bravely dived at his feet but was adjudged to have fouled Barker in the box. The resulting penalty was dispatched clinically by Barker.

Wargrave and Twyford stuck to their task and were rewarded for their efforts with Tom Parker-Dyer scoring just before half time.

Gabriel Langford was sin-binned for 10 minutes midway through the second period. Wargrave started to dominate the midfield and continued to put pressure on the Henley defence creating the better of the chances. However the Reds were unable to convert and the game finished with Henley clinging on and securing a nervous three points.