Derby defeat for Town

WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES went down to a 3-2 Division 3 defeat at BENSON LIONS last Saturday in a result that takes the race for the title out of their hands.

Town started brightly and a first minute corner led to Tom Bowden shooting from 18 yards, the Benson Lions keeper failed to hold the shot, and Liam Cox ran in to tap in from three yards.

The leveller came in the 17th minute, with Benson’s left winger beating Gabby Heycock on the flank, before totally mishitting his shot, which looped over keeper Jack Young.

Town made it 2-1 just after the half hour mark when Tom Bowden’s cross was blocked, the ball falling to Dan Binaccioni 20 yards out, who fired from the right hand side of the goal into the top left corner.

Watlington had a golden chance to go 3-1 up when the Benson keeper failed to hold a tame shot, Cox and Steve Outten went charging in, but somehow the ball failed to cross the line. Heycock then went close with a curling outside of the boot shot, which grazed the post on its way past.

Benson again equalised when their left winger carried the ball past two players on the right hand side , before his low and hard delivery was met by Chris Little whose clearance hit his standing leg and ended up in his own net.

In the second half Benson Lions were awarded a free kick from 35 yards out which their centre half fired into the bottom corner to put the visitors 3-2 up.

Tom Bowden and Steve Outten both had chances to draw level with Bowden’s shot bobbling into the keeper’s arm while Outten’s header went narrowly wide.