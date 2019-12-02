Outclassed villagers make senior cup exit

WOODCOTE, with only five regular first-team players in their squad, succumbed to the inevitable against Southern League semi-professional NORTH LEIGH in the third round of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup last Saturday.

Despite the scoreline, Woodcote fought a brave rear-guard action in which goalkeeper Rob Cadle performed heroics with a series of outstanding saves.

The West Oxon visitors, who ply their trade three divisions above Woodcote, were made to work hard for their 3-0 half-time lead, the goals coming in the sixth, 15th and 42nd minutes. The third was unfortunate for Cadle who made the save of the match to turn away a deflected shot, only to see the ball drop at the feet of an attacker who scored with a tap-in.

North Leigh added to their lead twice in the first five minutes of the second-half, the first from the penalty spot. There was just time for Ryan Corbett to go close with Woodcote’s only realistic chance before North Leigh made it 6-0.

After this, the visitors were in total command, their young players turning on the style with flowing moves at pace which created three more goals. In between times Cadle made three more outstanding saves to ensure that the score stayed below double figures.

Cadle was the stand-out performer but Sam Green was a tower-of-strength in defence, skipper Tommy Chapman and his midfield partner Josh Beisly ran themselves into the ground, as did Ryan Corbett. Tommy Edwards played with assurance at right-back while Alex Curtis also caught the eye with a good performance at left-back against a very nippy winger.

In the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup GORING UNITED went out of the competition against tier 12 side NORTH OXFORD.

North Oxford appeared disorganised having turned up late for their home game but Goring suffered an unfortunate start when striker Harry Voice had to leave the field in the first minute with an ankle injury. Ben Fuller replaced Voice with Josh Monk switching to the striker’s role. Monk made the most of the change after 10 minutes outpacing the home defence before lobbing the advancing keeper with his weaker left foot.

Goring allowed North Oxford to come back into the game and the hosts were allowed too much space in front of the visiting defence and eventually a low 22 yard shot eluded keeper Tom Canning.

Shortly afterwards Canning miscued a back pass to an Oxford striker who easily finished from 25 yards. Worse followed when a straight long ball was watched by the away defence allowing a simple finish from 30 yards over Canning’s head. The second half started evenly with few opportunities but Goring began to dominate the game, most of which was played in the North Oxford half.

Fuller had a good opportunity to score but miscued from close range, whilst Monk failed to finish a good move shinning over the bar.

A switch to 3-5-2 continued the pressure, Monk narrowly missed the far post after bursting clear before eventually the pressure told when Fuller did well to get to the bye line before pulling the ball back for Monk to finish from six yards.

Goring put the home defence under constant pressure and in the last minute the injured Dan Houseman, who had been substituted, returned to the field for a corner and smashed a header against the bar before the ball was scrambled away.