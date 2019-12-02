Woodley and Pluck goals send Goring top

HENLEY TOWN went down to a narrow 3-2 defeat at MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES in their Division 2 encounter last Saturday.

Maidenhead took the lead after 10 minutes when a through ball over the top was met by the home striker who just beat the Henley keeper to it and placed the ball into an empty net.

The home side doubled their lead when again a through ball over the top saw their striker latch onto it to score his second goal of the game with a neat finish.

Just before the break Henley pulled a goal back when a Jacob Kasaska long range free kick found its way into the back of the net.

Henley started the second half as the better side and were putting Maidenhead under pressure. Nick Holzer won a free kick down left which was taken by Harri Douglas who managed to squeeze into the goal from a tight angle.

With Henley pushing for a late winner Maidenhead managed to counter attack and took the lead with just five minutes of the match remaining when their striker completed his hat-trick from inside the box.

GORING UNITED RESERVES moved to the top of the Division 4 table after beating visitors TAPLOW UNITED VETS 2-1.

Dave Woodley and Oliver Pluck were on target for the hosts.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT drew 3-3 at AFC CORINTHIANS.