Town secure place in last eight of cup

A DOMINANT second half performance saw WATLINGTON TOWN ease into the next round of the North Berks Cup after thrashing visitors STEVENTON 6-0 last Saturday.

Town started the game brightly and soon found themselves 1-0 up when Martin Williams picked up the ball, turned and sliced the defensive line open with a through ball that found Alex B’Layachi who calmly slotted the ball past the on rushing keeper.

Steventon raised their game and put on some pressure forcing a string of corners that were well dealt with by the home defence.

Early in the second half Jake Braim headed in from close range, assisted by Jon Little, to make it 2-0.

Town made it 3-0 with Brandon Burton getting in at the front post with a tidy finish following a Jake Braim corner.

Calum Scrivens then got in on the act after some good build up he drove a low powerful strike into the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Mark Slatter headed home to make it 5-0 following a good cross put in from the left hand side.

Braim scored his second goal of the season to make it eight goals in eight games for the season when he rose above the keeper to head home a Brandon Burton cross.

Watlington will now play Bersinfield in the quarter-finals.

WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES moved to the top of Division 3 following a 1-0 away win at title rivals LETCOMBE RESERVES.

The visitors held possession well in the opening exchanges. The opening chance came against the run of play, as a long ball over the top from Letcombe was caught between the feet of Steve Outten and the Letcombe forward pounced on the opportunity, going clean through on Town’s goal, only for goalkeeper Jack Young to deny him with his left foot at his near post.

Town replied with a quick free kick from captain Gabby Heycock finding Sam Saunders, who played the ball into the feet of Tom Bowden, whose effort on the half volley from 20 yards was whiskers over the bar.

Letcombe went through on goal again with a similar chance to their first but this time Young had to get down low to his right to deny the onrushing striker, before Kyle Carrigan came in and swept up any chance of a rebound. The biggest chance of the first half fell to Town’s centre half Outten. Town had a free kick from 35 yards out on the right, which Heycock whipped in, the ball was the knocked down to the feet of Outten six yards out but the centre back was unable to make contact on the sticky pitch.

Playing downhill in the second half, Watlington were able to take control of the game in the first 10 minutes, with a lot of possession in the Letcombe half without really testing the keeper.

A foul from the Letcombe winger on the Watlington right hand side at the half way line conceded a free kick. Carrigan hit the free kick, which was a simple catch for the keeper, but he flapped at it and it struck a Letcombe defender on the arm before crossing the line for an own goal.

Town had another chance five minutes later, with Bowden through on goal, his initial effort was well saved by the keeper, however, the rebound with the goal gaping was cleared off the line by some incredible defending by the Letcombe defence. Andy Gray put in the resulting corner, which also troubled Letcombe, but they withstood the pressure and came out of the blocks themselves with 15 minutes to go.