Spot-on Emmer Green Reserves secure place in semi-finals

EMMER GREEN maintained their 100 per cent Senior Division record as they ran out 3-0 winners at BURGHFIELD on Sunday.

The visitors started the game well in tough conditions and it wasn’t long before they were 1-0 up with a fine long ball from keeper Phil Brown to set in form striker Lorenzo Medford away shrugging off two defenders to finish nicely one on one with the Burghfield keeper.

Emmer Green doubled their lead just before half-time when Daniel Donegan made it 2-0 with a trademark free kick.

The visitors started the second half the same as the first and it wasn’t long until the game was wrapped up with Jordan Lovelock playing a nicely weighted pass into Luke Donegan who placed the ball neatly into the corner of the goal.

With 30 minutes of the game remaining Emmer Green went down to 10 men when Shane Maskell received his second yellow card of the game.

In Division 4 GORING UNITED moved to the top of the table after thrashing visitors TILEHURST TITANS 7-1. Andrew Taylor and Dan Wallace both scored two goals each while Tom Brownlow, Ollie Pluck and an own goal completed the scoring for the hosts.

EMMER GREEN RESERVES progressed to the semi-finals on the Industrial Shield and Cup after beating visitors ROSE AND THISTLE on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

Rose and Thistle made the breakthrough after they scored from a first half penalty in a match played out in difficult conditions with a strong wind.

Emmer Green fought back and were awarded a penalty of their own when Joe McDonagh was brought down in the area. Captain Archie Denton stepped up but had his low drive saved well by the keeper to keep Rose and Thistle ahead.

The hosts conceded again as Rose and Thistle doubled their advantage on the hour mark with a well taken finish.

Emmer Green clawed a goal back when Luke Potter scored a fine solo effort. The home side had a golden chance to level when Joe McDonagh was hacked down again to win his second penalty of the day. This time Sam Carlisle stepped up but his shot went agonisingly wide.

Despite their bad luck Emmer Green never folded and in the 90th minute Ryan Szram took aim from 30 yards to score an audacious volley to level the scores and take the match to penalties.

Emmer Green won the shootout 4-2 with McDonagh, Carlisle, Potter and Szram all scoring while goalkeeper David Mortimer pulled off two saves for the hosts.