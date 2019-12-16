United make progress

HENLEY TOWN won a vital match in Division 2 last Saturday as they triumphed 1-0 at fellow strugglers WINDLESHAM UNITED RESERVES.

With only 12 players available for the trip to Chobham in Surrey, Henley gave a first start for fullback Lee Bryce, and, along with his fellow defenders, they proved to be a formidable barrier to the Windlesham attack.

Playing on a heavy pitch and in windy conditions the game was a lively end-to-end match. Henley had a goal ruled out for offside before Rowan Stacey put the visitors ahead after 25 minutes.

Midway through the second half Henley defender Joss Mills became Henley’s second player this season to be sin binned, having to serve eight minutes on the side-line, and leaving the visitors down to 10 players for the duration.

Windlesham created a few chances, hitting the post and coming close with with a shot from just outside of the area that was on target but was kept out by a fine diving fingertip save by Henley goalkeeper, Shawn Batten Vickers.

In Division 3 HAMBLEDEN went down to a 1-0 defeat away at PANGBOURNE.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED progressed to the next round of the Reading Invitation Challenge Junior Cup after beating visitors WOODCOTE RESERVES 2-0 at Bishopswood. Despite the visitors dominating the first half, the hosts took the lead almost on the stroke of half-time when Karl Clark converted.

Rotherfield owed much to their experienced goalkeeper who saved well from Nick Slatcher and did even better to tip-over a deflected shot from Jamie Newport. Mark Sumner netted five minutes from time to wrap up the scoring for the home side.