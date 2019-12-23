United lose out

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
DIVISION 1 league leaders WARGRAVE went into the Christmas break on the back of a 2-2 draw away at FC IMAAN LIONS last Saturday.
Sam Wild netted both goals for the visitors in the first half which ended all square.
GORING UNITED remain top of Division 3 despite suffering a 4-0 defeat away at BERKS COUNTY RESERVES.
23 December 2019
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
