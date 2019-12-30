Monday, 30 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Weekend washout

ALL matches in the Thames Valley Premier League Premier Division were postponed last Saturday.

Woodcote’s home match at home to Wraysbury was called off on Thursday of last week as the visitors were unable to field a team.

The pitch at Woodcote was playable on Saturday, so the match would have gone ahead.

All the other five planned fixtures were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The North Berks League and Reading and District Sunday League did not have any fixtures last weekend.

All Saturday and Sunday fixtures commence in the New Year on January 4
and 5.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33