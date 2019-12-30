Weekend washout

ALL matches in the Thames Valley Premier League Premier Division were postponed last Saturday.

Woodcote’s home match at home to Wraysbury was called off on Thursday of last week as the visitors were unable to field a team.

The pitch at Woodcote was playable on Saturday, so the match would have gone ahead.

All the other five planned fixtures were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The North Berks League and Reading and District Sunday League did not have any fixtures last weekend.

All Saturday and Sunday fixtures commence in the New Year on January 4

and 5.