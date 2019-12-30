Monday, 30 December 2019

Cup clash for Town

HENLEY TOWN will host Hambleden at their Mill Lane Triangle Ground tonight (Friday, 7pm) as the two sides battle it out for the Stewards Cup.

The match will be the ninth time the two sides have met for the trophy which is contested annually.

Henley Town have won the trophy on the previous eight meetings, winning the cup last season 5-2 at their Triangle Ground.

The annual clash for the cup was started up by former Henley and Hambleden player Adam Markwell and takes its name from his business.

The first meeting between the clubs took place in 1910/11 — Henley Town Reserves against Hambleden first team. The first meeting in which both sides played their first teams was not until 1984/85.

• IF the Mill Lane pitch is deemed unplayable the match will take place at The Dene, Hambleden, on Saturday afternoon.

