Visitors maintain 100 per cent record

EMMER GREEN continued their 100 per cent start to their Senior Division season with a 3-1 win away against RICHFIELD ROVERS at Sol Joel on Sunday.

The pitch made it difficult for both teams in the early exchanges but Emmer Green took control when captain Daniel Donegan produced a 25-yard curler to give the visitors the lead.

Emmer Green grew in confidence as the first half went on and grabbed a second when a penetrating run into the Richfield penalty area from Ashley Searle caused the defender to bring him down. Daniel Donegan converted the resulting penalty confidently for 2-0.

Richfield started brightly in the second half and managed to pull one back midway through the half to make it 2-1.

Emmer Green then played some flowing football to the other end of the pitch which resulted in Lorenzo Medford free on the left-hand side, who produced a pinpoint cross for Searle to head home.

Richfield made for an exciting finish when they were awarded a penalty for it only to be rolled wide of the left hand post.

In the Premier Division HENLEY TOWN, who hadn’t played a game for three weeks, went down to a 3-0 defeat away at COLEY PARK.

Henley, who could only field 10 men at kick-off, fell behind early on but despite the set back did not drop their heads and continued to show fight and were unlucky not to equalise when a shot from just outside the box was cleared off the line.

In the second half Henley came to close equalising when a Charlie Douglas header clipped the post and went out for a goal kick.

Henley’s next chance fell to Sam Earl whose volley was goal-bound but was blocked by a Coley defender.

As the game opened up and Henley chased the equaliser they were caught on the break and Coley managed to squeeze home a second goal.

With five minutes of the match remaining the home side netted again to wrap up the scoring.

EMMER GREEN RESERVES suffered their third defeat of the season as they went down to a 2-0 defeat in their Division 2 clash at ROSE AND THISTLE.