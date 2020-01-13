Watlington sides get year off to winning start

WATLINGTON TOWN remain in third place in Division 1 after running out comfortable 3-0 home winners against CHOLSEY UNITED last Saturday.

Kevin Hudson, Darren Outten and Martin Williams were all on target for the home side.

WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES remain top of Division 3 after winning 2-0 at SUTTON COURTENAY.

The match marked a return to Sutton for Town goalkeeper Jack Young, who played there for the past two seasons prior to this one.

Town started the game brightly and after some good industry from captain Gabby Heycock, who won the ball back from his opposite number, he then played it to Jaiden Hawkins, whose through ball released Tom Bowden, who beat his man and slotted home into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 after five minutes.

The second goal followed shortly afterwards, with Jack Young’s long kick reaching Hawkins, who tapped the ball past the onrushing keeper to double the Reserves’ lead.

As the half went on, Sutton began to grow into the game and had some good spells of possession, but failed to test Young.

The final chance of the half came from a Watlington corner, which bounced around in the box after Steve Outten nodded it back into the mix, but no one was able to get that final touch to stick it in the back of the net.

Bowden came off with a knock to his ankle, which saw the introduction of Ethan Ball to the game, and a front four that was set up to counter Sutton with pace in the second half.

Few chances were created early on and Town looked to capitalise as Sutton received a sin bin for dissent and went down to 10 men.

The chances began to come, with some good work by Andy Gray who found Hawkins in the box who laid the ball off to Ball, whose shot was saved by a strong left hand from the Sutton keeper.

Town then had a penalty claim denied, when Ball’s cross appeared to hit a home side player’s hand. Sutton grew back into the game, and began to have long spells of possession, however, again, the Town back four withstood any pressure and didn’t put a foot wrong.

In the dying seconds of the game, Sutton broke through but stand-in centre back Sam Saunders made the last ditch challenge and took the yellow card, to see the resulting free kick fly high over the bar, and the whistle was blown.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Watlington Town Reserves host Sutton Courtenay again, this time in the North Berks League Cup quarter finals. Meanwhile in the league Watlington Town travel to Long Wittenham Athletic.