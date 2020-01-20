Visitors draw after letting two goal lead slip

WATLINGTON TOWN were held to a draw in their Division 1 clash at LONG WITTENHAM last Saturday.

With the wind blowing a gale across the pitch the visitors started the match with intensity and quality and found themselves creating chances at will as they had a goal ruled out for offside.

Soon after Town took the lead when a throw in down the right was flicked on to Jake Braim who found himself in space 25 yards out, he took a touch and smashed a thumping drive past the keeper.

Watlington went 2-0 up when Martin Williams found Jake Braim down the left who beat his man and whipped a ball across the six-yard line for Kevin Hudson to tap home from close range.

Town had a few more chances to extend the lead and were in the ascendancy, pressing from the front as the hosts struggled to get out of their own half.

Long Wittenham changed their shape and way of playing after being dominated for the opening spell the game turned in their favour with their more direct approach.

The hosts were denied when Watlington goalkeeper recovered well from a slight mis-kick that landed at the striker who look destined to score but somehow he scrambled across to tip the effort round the post, colliding with the post at the same time.

Long Wittenham eventually pulled a goal back before half-time when the ball was won back in midfield and eventually lobbed over the Watlington keeper Tom Plumridge.

In the second half both sides found it difficult to play good football in the tough conditions.

Long Wittenham drew level from a throw in deep in their half that found its way to the onrushing midfielder who found space inside the box to slot home.

Watlington went ahead again after some tidy work from Hudson in the box beating his man and laying it to Brandon Burton who made no mistake slotting into the net to make it.

The home side then fought and pushed hard for an equaliser throwing caution to the wind and got their reward with the goal of the game, their striker finding space 30 yards out and firing home into the top corner.

With 10 minutes remaining both sides pushed for a winner and James Outten, on his debut, almost won it for the visitors after beating the last man to a through ball and from an angle in the box drove the ball destined for the bottom corner only for the home keeper to tip the ball around the post.

Long Wittenham then had their chance to win the game when their striker hit the bar from close range in the final stages..