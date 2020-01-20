First half brace sinks Goring United Ladies

GORING UNITED were unable to make it back to back Thames Valley Counties Women’s League Development Division wins on Sunday as they lost out to visitors Great Linford.

Conditions made it tough for both teams in this evenly matched contest, both teams exchanged good early chances with Goring Ladies goalkeeper Tracey Wibberley the busier of the two.

Great Linford took the lead midway through the first half with a calm finish from their top scorer Cara Brooker, into the bottom right corner of the Goring net.

The lead was extended before half-time when Goring Ladies were unable to clear a corner from the left, the ball fell kindly to Hayleigh Snow on the edge of the box who controlled a difficult half volley into the back of the net.

The second half began with Goring literally having the wind in their sails and started strongly creating early opportunities but unfortunately the bounce of the ball didn’t favour Goring. Great Linford always looked dangerous on the break but were kept at bay by a disciplined defensive display.

A strong last 15 minutes against a tiring Great Linford side brought two late opportunities with one shaving the post and one drifting just wide, leaving the visitors triumphant.