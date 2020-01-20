York’s long range goal wraps up scoring in five-star display

HENLEY TOWN moved up to sixth place in the Premier Division after thrashing ENGLEFIELD 5-1 at the Triangle Ground.

The hosts started brightly and were rewarded when Hugh Barklem opened the scoring after tapping in a cross from Dan York.

Henley continued to dominate the game and scored their second goal of the match after 30 minutes when Barklem headed home another cross from Dan York. The home side were pegged back when Englefield scored a goal on 35 minutes.

Henley made a substitution at half-time introducing Nico Cheesman to the game and his first touch was to fire a first- time strike from 30 yards into the top corner to make it 3-1.

The home side quickly scored another goal when Daniel Chalfont was played through by Charlie York and he cooly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Despite leading 4-1 Henley didn’t stop pressing and scored a fifth when a fine performance from Dan York was capped off with a 30 yard thunderbolt into the bottom corner.

EMMER GREEN RESERVES moved up to third place in Division 2 after winning 2-0 at EARLEY ELITE.

On a difficult pitch with a high wind, very little happened in the first half with limited chances for both teams. The second half kicked off with the wind behind Emmer Green as the visitors managed to take control of the game. Emmer Green’s first goal came after Dave Mortimer’s long throw met a flick on for Luke Potter to smash home at the back post.

Emmer Green continued to press and got a well-deserved second when debutant Robbie Tanner stepped up for a free kick only to see it hit the frame of the goal. Dave Mortimer reacted the quickest and was on hand to tuck in the rebound and secure all three points for the visitors.