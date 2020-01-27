Monday, 27 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Watlington hit back to sink reigning champions

WATLINGTON TOWN came from behind to beat last season’s title winners SAXTON ROVERS and move up to third place in Division 1 last Saturday.

The opening 10 minutes saw neither side getting a foothold in the game before the Saxton striker was tripped in the penalty area and the visitors took the lead from the spot. The visitors doubled their lead on the 20 minute mark.

Town pulled a goal back when Brandon Burton on the left drove the ball across the box to Kevin Hudson who chested it in from close range.

The hosts equalised when a free kick was delivered deep by Burton and headed back across goal by skipper Darren Outten to find Jake Braim whose looped header into the corner corner of the net just before half-time. Early in the second half Burton again found space on the left and drove into the box before firing home.

Church made it 4-2 when he netted following a scramble in the box when the ball fell to him where he calmly slotted home.

Burton scored his brace, again being found in space by Darren Outten before cutting inside beating his man and slotting the ball past the keeper. Soon after Church was brought down in the penalty area but Kevin Hudson’s penalty was saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Saxton were reduced to 10 men after a player picked up his second yellow card of the match. Soon after Watlington went 6-2 up when a corner was flicked on at the front post by Chris Williams
before Owen Wood tapped home.

With time running out Saxton pulled a goal back to complete the scoreline.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33