Watlington hit back to sink reigning champions

WATLINGTON TOWN came from behind to beat last season’s title winners SAXTON ROVERS and move up to third place in Division 1 last Saturday.

The opening 10 minutes saw neither side getting a foothold in the game before the Saxton striker was tripped in the penalty area and the visitors took the lead from the spot. The visitors doubled their lead on the 20 minute mark.

Town pulled a goal back when Brandon Burton on the left drove the ball across the box to Kevin Hudson who chested it in from close range.

The hosts equalised when a free kick was delivered deep by Burton and headed back across goal by skipper Darren Outten to find Jake Braim whose looped header into the corner corner of the net just before half-time. Early in the second half Burton again found space on the left and drove into the box before firing home.

Church made it 4-2 when he netted following a scramble in the box when the ball fell to him where he calmly slotted home.

Burton scored his brace, again being found in space by Darren Outten before cutting inside beating his man and slotting the ball past the keeper. Soon after Church was brought down in the penalty area but Kevin Hudson’s penalty was saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Saxton were reduced to 10 men after a player picked up his second yellow card of the match. Soon after Watlington went 6-2 up when a corner was flicked on at the front post by Chris Williams

before Owen Wood tapped home.

With time running out Saxton pulled a goal back to complete the scoreline.