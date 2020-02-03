Carrigan nets treble as league leaders march on

WATLINGTON TOWN’S Division 1 title hopes took a knock as they slipped to a heavy 5-0 defeat at league leaders BERINSFIELD last Saturday.

Berinsfield started the better of the two sides and opened the scoring with a shot from 25 yards out.

Watlington grew into the game and were defending well, reducing the hosts to limited chances without creating much of their own with the game being a midfield battle.

Berinsfield scored their second of the game just before half-time when they converted a penalty after a home player was brought down in the area.

The hosts scored soon after the restart to make it 3-0 again from the penalty spot. As the match wore on Berinsfield netted a fourth goal before wrapping up the scoring, again from the penalty spot.

In Division 3 league leaders WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES ran out comfortable 8-1 winners away at struggling HANNEY 66 CLUB in a match that saw Kyle Carrigan score a hat-trick.

Town got off to a bright start with the Hanney kick-off being intercepted by Andy Gray, who slotted through Jaiden Hawkins, who finished coolly at the second time of asking for a goal in the opening seconds of the game.

The game settled down for the next 20 minutes and although Town were in the driving seat, they could not seem to find the second goal, with efforts from Gray, Gabby Heycock and Dan Binaccioni all sailing high and wide.

The second goal came when Kyle Carrigan picked the ball up from 30 yards out and fired the ball low towards the goal with a fortunate bobble helping it over the Hanney keeper to make it

2-0.

Watlington’s third goal followed shortly afterwards, Heycock delivering a corner after some good work from Ethan Ball out wide, which was met six yards out in the air by Carrigan, whose effort made its way into the bottom corner.

Town wrapped up a half in which Hanney did not have an effort on target, when Ethan Ball latched on to a through ball and found himself with only the keeper to beat and dispatched his ninth goal of the season low to the keeper’s left.

The second half began with Town asserting their dominance against a tiring Hanney side.

Town’s fifth goal came from the penalty spot. With Andy Gray’s initial effort being saved by the Hanney keeper, he made no mistake on the rebound. This began a quick flurry of goals, with Hanney almost immediately replying with a goal of their own after Town failed to clear their lines from the only sustained pressure that they faced in the game.

Town hit back within two minutes, with Binaccioni playing in substitute Tom Bowden, who hit his 14th of the season from eight yards out.

The two goals of the game followed this, the first saw a cross from Ball headed back towards the edge of the box from Steve Outten, which was driven home by Liam Cox from 22 yards. This was quickly followed by Andy Gray having a penalty saved after Cox was bought down in the box, with Hanney then clearing up to deny a rebound.

The final goal of the game came when Carrigan chested down a pass from Gray and hit home above the Hanney keeper from 25 yards out to complete his hat-trick.