Spot on Ellington fires side into semi-final

GORING UNITED RESERVES advanced to the semi-finals of the Junior Cup after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out win against AFC CORINTHIANS last Saturday.

Goring started brightly and were looking to get John Ramsay and Ollie Pluck in behind an experienced defence. However, Goring struggled to find the right ball in the final third and the game was starting to become scrappy. Ollie Pluck broke the deadlock half way through the first half with a sweet volley from just inside the area to put United ahead.

The game continued in the same fashion into the second half, with neither team keeping the ball well and the match swung back and forth. The visiting team scored an equaliser which sent the game into extra time. Goring had the best chance during the extra period after Sam Alexander was fouled in the box but Dan Carter had his spot kick well saved.

With scores still level after extra time the game went to penalties. Gary Heath and John Ramsay both scored their penalties and with Goring goalkeeper Matt Trimmings making three good saves, the shoot-out looked to be won. However, the shootout swung back in the balance as Goring missed three consecutive penalties. In sudden death, Trimmings produced another fine save and Rob Ellington kept his head to fire Goring into the semi-finals.