Spot on Szram wraps up points for hosts

HOME side EMMER GREEN RESERVES continued their good run of form with a comfortable 4-1 win against TILEHURST CLUB in their Division 2 clash on Sunday.

Emmer Green started well and took the lead when Gregor Miller’s cross from deep was flicked on to the head of Luke Potter to give Green a well-deserved early lead.

Tilehurst responded quickly and put together some strong attacks where after some stern defending they eventually equalised with a shot from just inside the area that crept in at the near post.

The next goal was vital and just before half-time Emmer Green got their noses back in front when a short corner found Lorenzo Medford to square the ball to Charlie Cooper whose shot went through bodies and found its way into the net and put the home side in front at half-time.

Archie Denton made it three after a well worked throw-in ended up with Denton smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Emmer Green rounded off a superb team performance when Ryan Szram won and converted a penalty into the top corner to wrap up the three points.