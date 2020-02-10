Watlington make shield exit

WATLINGTON TOWN crashed out of the North Berks Charity Shield at the quarter-final stage last Saturday after losing 2-1 at unbeaten Hagbourne United.

Town started the brighter of the two sides and had the hosts on the back foot with the opening spell played in the Hagbourne half.

After 15 minutes the hosts were reduced to 10 men following a clumsy late challenge on Jon Little.

Town took advantage of the extra man knocking the ball about with confidence and working the opposition. The ball was played out wide to Chris Witchel who found Jake Braim ahead of him in space and he drove a low cross across the box that found the far corner of the net to give Town the lead.

The visitors almost scored a second when Braim struck the outside of the post from just inside the area.

In the second half the home side looked the better side at times despite having 10 men. Hagbourne equalised when a free kick was whipped to the back post and headed home.

Soon after a Hagbourne striker broke free in the box but was adjudged to have been fouled by the visiting goalkeeper. United scored from the resulting penalty.

Hagbourne sat back as Town made some attacking changes in search of an equaliser and had the hosts penned in their half for the final 10 minutes.

A long ball forward was met by Jason Williams who nicked the ball ahead of the out rushing keeper who clattered into him but penalty claims were turned down.