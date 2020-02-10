Villagers hit back to stun Premier Division title chasers

A GOOD performance by WOODCOTE saw them take all three points at the home of the Premier Division title-chasing NEWBURY last in Saturday in a match where the score-line did not reflect the dominance held by the visitors.

The strong blustery wind made good football difficult, but after a disastrous start which saw them go behind in the first minute, Woodcote mastered the conditions much better than their opponents.

Newbury sensed a comfortable win and might have made it 2-0 after five minutes but goalkeeper Ben Lallament managed to claw the ball away to safety just as it seemed about to cross the line.

The home side found the net again on 15 minutes but the goal was ruled out for offside. Woodcote equalised on 20 minutes when Josh Beisly scored with a close-range diving header after Frank Dillon’s long throw had caused confusion in the home defence.

On 28 minutes Woodcote took the lead with Jake Dillon poking the ball home after Frank Dillon’s dangerous long-range free kick was dropped by the home keeper. Right on the stroke of half-time Ben Lallament distinguished himself again with a great save to maintain Woodcote’s lead.

The second half belonged to Woodcote whose ball retention and attacking ambitions were not matched by the home side. The visitors made it 3-1 after 75 minutes, this time Jake Dillon was the provider with a good cross and Frank provided the finishing touch as the defence hesitated.

In the last minute of the match Newbury narrowed the gap with a goal direct from a quickly taken free kick, but it proved too little too late for the home side, whose championship hopes will have been severely dented by this defeat.

WOODCOTE RESERVES’ Division 2 clash with COOKHAM DEAN RESERVES was postponed.

In Division 4 league leaders GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 4-1 home defeat against PHOENIX OLD BOYS DEVELOPMENT. Jack Read-Wilson scored United’s only goal of the match.

Elsewhere in the division HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT’S home clash with HARCHESTER HAWKS DEVELOPMENT was also postponed.