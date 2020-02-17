Monday, 17 February 2020

Tidy footballers

HENLEY Town FC may have their lost their Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup match at Chinnor on Saturday 2-0 but they won praise from their opponents.

Chinnor, who are several divisions above Henley in the Hellenic League, tweeted: “Thank you for leaving the changing rooms as you found them today... it’s a dying breed for teams to do this at our level.”

The club added that it was “awesome” to have the Henley players stay around in the club bar with the home side “for ages afterwards”.

