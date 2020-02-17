Monday, 17 February 2020

Free-scoring United in seventh heaven

STORM Ciara wiped out the majority of last Sunday’s league action with just two fixtures taking place.

Of the games that did take place, Division 4 league leaders GORING UNITED thrashed lowly CALCOT 7-0 in a match that saw both Andrew Taylor and Matt Hayden bag two goals each while Josh Monk, Archie Leas and Joe Joslyn were also on target.

EMMER GREEN’S home Berks and Bucks Sunday Intermediate Cup tie with MAGPIES 91 was also postponed. The fixture is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

