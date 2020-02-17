Town impress despite defeat

THAMES Valley Premier League Division 2 side HENLEY TOWN gave a good account of themselves despite losing 2-0 at Hellenic League Division 2 North side CHINNOR last Saturday in the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup quarter-final.

The visitors got off to a good start with a Liam Painter corner finding Rowan Stacey in the box but his header crashed back off the bar.

Stacey and Daniel Chalfont were causing the hosts problems with their pace down both the wings as Henley dominated the opening 20 minutes.

After 30 minutes Henley were dealt a clow when Chalfont limped off the pitch with a hamstring injury.

Henley defended well but a minute before the interval a Chinnor player found space behind the visitors’ defence to put his side 1-0 up.

Kicking down the slope in the second half Henley went close to grabbing an equaliser when a Painter free kick rattled the home side’s crossbar.

Soon after Jacob Kasaska put Painter through, one-on-one with the Chinnor goalkeeper but his effort went narrowly wide of the post.

Kasaska found himself in the thick of the action again when he reached the far post but the ball had gone out of play.

WARGRAVE crashed out of the Reading Invitation Challenge Junior Cup after going down 5-3 away to Hellenic League side VIRGINIA WATER DEVELOPMENT.

WOODCOTE RESERVES bowed out of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup with a 3-0 defeat at MORTIMER RESERVES.