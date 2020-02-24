League leaders triumph

DIVISION 3 league leaders WATLINGTON TOWN RESERVES overcame Storm Dennis and hosts MARCHAM RESERVES 3-1 last Saturday in a dress rehearsal for the two sides’ forthcoming league cup semi final clash.

The game started scrappily with Town playing against the wind. Marcham went close when a long range drive by their centre midfielder was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Jack Young.

Town then began to outplay Marcham, even with the conditions against them. The deadlock was broken on 20 minutes when a Liam Cox shot from 20 yards, aided by the conditions, saw the ball hang up in the air and loop over the home goalkeeper.

Town had a chance to extend their lead shortly after with Jaiden Hawkins playing the ball in to Tom Bowden whose effort went narrowly wide of the outrushing Marcham keeper’s far post.

Marcham found a way back into the game against the run of play, when they put a wind-assisted free kick into the back of the net from 25 yards.

Watlington put themselves back in front quickly after half time with Tom Bowden riding one challenge before being brought down inside the box. Carrigan stepped up and smashed the penalty into the roof of the net.

Town had chances to extend their lead with Marcham struggling to get the ball out of their own half, Hawkins rounded the keeper, but failed to convert, as well as a chance for Gabby Heycock which sailed wide from 10 yards out.

Town wrapped up the game when Kyle Carrigan outjumped the Marcham keeper to score from Heycock’s corner.