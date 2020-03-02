Waller’s late strike secures cup victory

FOLLOWING a good end to their inaugural league season, Goring United Ladies got their league cup group stage campaign off to a winning start at Stanford-in-the-Vale on Sunday.

Goring began in a positive manner on a sticky pitch when they almost took the lead straight from the kick-off catching the Stanford-in-the-Vale defence out but not the keeper.

The game was very balanced with few chances for either side until 10 minutes before half-time when Stanford-in-the-Vale were awarded a free kick for handball on the edge of the box after a poor clearance. From the resulting free kick Stanford-in-the-Vale took the lead with a measured effort into the roof of the net.

Goring replied almost straight away when Ali Hannigan won a free kick after a late tackle. The free kick curled into the top corner from 30 yards by Harriet Waller giving the keeper no chance. Goring had more chances before half-time with the Stanford-in-the-Vale keeper making two good saves and a clearance off the line.

The second half began in much the same way as the first with very few chances for either side. Goring looked the most dangerous going forward and had good chances midway through the the half with Ali Hannigan unlucky to see her shot go wide.

With time running out and both teams pushing for a winner Stanford-in-the-Vale broke through but their effort hit the foot of the post. Goring then pushed forward with two minutes to go to release Waller who was one-on-one with the keeper and calmly took the ball around the keeper to slot home the late winner for Goring.